Cuban Electoral Authorities Release Details of Recent Parliamentary Vote





Havana, March 30 (ACN) Six million 164 thousand 876 Cubans cast their ballots at last Sunday’s parliamentary elections, said the president of the National Electoral Council Alina Balserio in a press conference.



The figure stands for an official 75.87 percent of the voters’ roll of eight million 129 thousand 321 voters, said Balseiro, who explained that the new parliamentarians come from different sectors of Cuban society—large presence of government officials (25.11 percent), education workers (10.85 percent), farmers (10.65 percent), health and pharmaceutical sector (8.94 percent) and political leaders (6. 17 percent), among others.



Out of all 470 parliamentarians, 226 are women (55.74) percent; 93 are young people under 35 years, and 167 are current deputies. The numbers proved the renovation of the Cuban parliament, women empowerment, and the significant role of the new generations of Cubans in the development of a better country.



Once the new parliamentarians take their seats, they will elect the Parliament’s new leadership, the President and Vice-president of the Republic of Cuba on April 19.