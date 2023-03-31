Cuba Thanks Nicaraguan Parliament for Message on National Elections





Havana, March 30 (ACN) Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) appreciated the messages of congratulations sent in by the president of the Nicaraguan National Assembly, Gustavo Porras Cortes, after the successful parliamentary elections held last Sunday.



The Cuban Parliament uploaded to its Twitter account the message sent to Cuban ambassador in Managua Jorge Luis Mayo stressing Nicaragua’s support and solidarity with the Cuban Revolution and wishing success during the new legislative period.



“We acknowledge and celebrate with much enthusiasm, the massive participation of our Cuban sisters and brothers for their resounding victory in the recent parliamentary elections, in which all 470 elected lawmakers will undoubtedly follow the historic legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, whose followers are our brothers Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel,” said Porras Cortes in his message.



In the recent Cuban parliamentary elections a total of 6 million 164 thousand 876 Cubans cast their ballots out of an original roll of 8 million 120 thousand 072 voters, which stood for 75.92 percent. The results of the vote validated the election of all 470 new parliamentarians.