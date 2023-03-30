Final results of national election will be announced today





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), will inform today in a press conference at 4:00 p.m., the final results of the recent elections, in which 75.92% of the voters chose the 470 deputies of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament).



On Monday, Balseiro Gutiérrez said that 6,164,876 Cubans—out of 8,120,072 registered voters—went to the polls the day before, 1.8% more than in the referendum for the Family Code (74.12%) and 7.36% more than in the municipal elections (68.56%).



“The fulfillment of this expression of popular will is to culminate with the constitution of the Cuban Parliament and the election of its leadership, which will work along with the Council of State, other members of this body and the President and Vice-President of the Republic on April 19,” the official explained.