Cuba wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent a message to Pope Francis, who was admitted in hospital on Wednesday for a respiratory infection, wishing him a speedy recovery.



The Cuban leader included in his message a picture of the Supreme Pontiff during his visit to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre in Cuba in September 2015.



Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, also sent his best wishes to the Pope, currently at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is being treated for breathing difficulties, although the doctors ruled out COVID-19 and other serious problems, according to Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office.