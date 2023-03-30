National elections: The people committed to their future





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The high voter turnout in the recent Cuban elections—over 75% of the electoral roll—confirms the commitment of our people with their future, said Yusley Izquierdo Sierra, president of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) in the province of Pinar del Río.



“The Cubans showed their unity despite our harsh economic crisis, which is a sign of their political maturity,” he stressed. “Their vote recognized the values of our social project and their confidence in the new legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power.”



Izquierdo Sierra pointed out that the 470 deputies will comply with the legislative schedule of the highest organ of state power, and their every discussion will be marked by their commitment to the people as members of a heterogeneous Parliament in which all sectors of society are represented.



“The meetings of the candidates with the population before the election also helped them to sound out public opinion across Cuba and learn about people’s concerns and worries, which are not the same everywhere,” the official remarked.



Preliminary figures provided by the National Electoral Council have it that 72.10% of the people cast a united vote and 27.90% went for specific candidates.