US Coast Guard Returns 29 Irregular Migrants to Cuba





Havana, March 29 (ACN) The Cuban Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday the return to Cuba on Tuesday by the US Coast Guard Service of 29 irregular migrants—27 men and 2 women—through the Orozco harbor, Bahia Honda, in the western province of Artemisa.



Most of the individuals are resident of the western province of Matanzas, who had made four illegal departure attempts by sea and then they were intercepted.



According to the website of the Interior Ministry this was the 30th operation by the US Coast Guards which took the number of returned persons to 1 thousand 101 this year. Some 50 return ops have been carried out from different countries of the region; in all 2 thousand 923 irregular Cuban migrants have thus far been brought back to the island.



Cuba maintains a firm commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and has alerted about the danger and risk for life posed by illegal departures by sea.

