FAO's valuable contribution to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) In statements to the media after a short visit to Cuba, FAO assistant director-general Mario Lubetkin, regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, rated as positive the relations of cooperation between his organization and the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture.



At his meetings with the President of the Republic and with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and Agriculture, Mr. Lubetkin talked about future FAO actions in favor of the Cuban Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education Act (SAN), "in line with our mission to support policies designed to meet the sustainable development goals for 2030,” he said.



He referred to the problems of food security in Latin America and the Caribbean and gave an overview of the rising levels of hunger and poor nutrition around the world, with emphasis on his concern for the growing number of people who suffer from obesity or overweight.



On his end, Cuban Minister of Agriculture Ydael Pérez Brito stressed that FAO has played a key role regarding the implementation of the Cuban SAN Act and the provision of resources for the benefit of agricultural and forestry development projects in the Island.