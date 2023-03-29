Parliamentary Links Would Favor FAO-Cuba Relations





Havana, March 28 (ACN) Inter-parliament links can decisively strengthen positive relations between Cuba and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Mario Lubetkin, assistant director general and representative for Latin America and the Caribbean with that entity.



During a meeting at Havana’s Capitol building, seat of the Cuban Parliament, the secretary of the top Cuban legislative body Homero Acosta, the visitor acknowledged the valuable experience of Cuba in the field, particularly the passing of the Food Sovereignty and Security Law, as an important contribution.



Lubetkin recalled the importance of his talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday in addressing issues of common interest during a meeting also attended by the Cuban ministers of Foreign Trade and Agriculture.



Homero Acosta thanked the FAO for its support during difficult times and for the joint work over the years; he also ratified his confidence that this visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.