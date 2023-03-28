Cuban parliamentary elections, resounding and confirming victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACNACN) "We do not have to receive lessons from anyone and much less from the government of the United States (...) any strategy aimed at destroying the Revolution through confrontation or seduction will face the most determined rejection of the Cuban people and will fail".



This is how Raul had defined Cuba's position in the face of the repeated manifestations of hostility by the government of Donald Trump, while speaking at the constitutive session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power that will conclude in April, preceded by the great feast of popular support that the national elections of this March 26 have meant.



When Army General Raul Castro pronounced these words, the election of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez as head of the Cuban State had just taken place, a "decisive step and favorable juncture" according to the viewpoint of the petty political elites who still dream of destroying the Cuban Revolution from their lair in the dunghill of Miami.



But, five years later, what has been the reality that Cuba is living, still subject to the economic crisis that scourges the population? Has the existence of that alleged "favorable moment" to weaken the political conscience of the Cuban people and to make the election of the deputies to the 10th Legislature fail with a resounding abstention been confirmed?



On March 26 there was a victory confirming that the subversive barrage coming from the United States with the use of all the information media and the avalanche of fake news through the digital social networks made little impression on the revolutionary conscience of the majority of the men and women of this people, forged in the constant struggle.



After exercising his right to vote in Santa Clara and in response to unhealthy political evaluations, the Cuban president has ratified before a question from the correspondent of the Puerto Rican newspaper Claridad the essence of the solid position exposed by Raul and which is a banner of the revolutionary leadership: "If we were to say it in good Cuban: the disrespectful opinions of the government of the United States are slipping us".



Diaz-Canel anticipated the certain success of these national elections and the slap in the face of the ill-intentioned adversaries.