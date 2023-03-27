Díaz-Canel thanks Venezuela for congratulatory message





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent a hug via Twitter to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro and his people in response to a congratulatory message for the successful election held this Sunday in Cuba.



Maduro’s text reiterated his commitment to the fraternal links between the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela and pointed out that the majority participation of the Cubans in this election confirms their strong support for their Revolution, which he described as an example and inspiration to the Americas and the world.



Figures provided by the National Electoral Council (CEN) have it that 6,164,876 (75.92%) of the Cubans cast their vote for the candidates to the National Assembly of the People’s Power, with 72.10% endorsement of the united vote.