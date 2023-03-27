Díaz-Canel: “Sunday brought a revolutionary victory”





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the national election for the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), held on Sunday, as a revolutionary victory on a day of celebration, joy, confirmation and conviction.



Díaz-Canel exercised his right to vote in his hometown Santa Clara, where he was nominated along with the delegate of that constituency, Clara Nubia Aleaga Castillo.



In statements to the media, the Cuban leader remarked that the election was part of a democratic exercise marked by popular dialogue and said that the new legislature of the Parliament will have to change its working methods in order to know more about the problems currently affecting the Cubans, who showed their support, fighting spirit and willingness to overcome their difficulties.



According to preliminary figures of the National Electoral Council (CEN), 5,711,397 people cast their votes (70.34% of the electoral register).



The National Assembly of People's Power will be made up of 470 deputies (135 less than the current one) from all sectors of Cuban society.