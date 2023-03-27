Over 5.7 million Cubans cast their vote in Parliament elections





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (ACN) Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN) announced that 5,711,397 Cubans exercised their right to vote until 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, a figure equivalent to 70.34 percent (%) of the total number of registered voters.



In releasing this update, Balseiro Gutiérrez praised the quality of the day concluded without major incidents and in a very favorable environment, after the closing of the polling stations at 7:00 p.m., as was opportunely informed in the previous hours.



The official explained that after the end of the voting, a public scrutiny was carried out, visualized by the population present at the authorized sites and through the mass media, in accordance with the provisions of the Cuban laws.



Next, the information will be processed and the CEN will validate the votes obtained by each candidate for deputy for the National Assembly of People's Power, who will be elected if they reach the support of more than half of the valid ballots processed in each area, he explained.



As the person in charge of the election process developed throughout the Island, she expressed her gratitude to the people for participating in the democratic exercise and to the electoral authorities and other collaborators for their crucial support, discipline and commitment on a date marked by transparency and adherence to the truth.



If the candidacy is approved in its entirety, the Caribbean nation would have one deputy for every 30 thousand inhabitants with a high proportion of women and young people among its ranks, with a design that projects at least two deputies per municipality.

Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez pointed out that the preliminary results will be disclosed once the data collation is concluded, in accordance with the deadlines set forth by Cuban law.