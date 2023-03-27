Cuban leader Raúl Castro cast his vote in parliamentary elections





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, was the first to exercise his right to vote at polling station No.2, belonging to the 60th constituency of the Siboney district in the capital's Playa municipality.



Upon his arrival at the polling station, one of the 23,648 authorized throughout the country for these elections, Raul exchanged with the neighbors of the community that were gathering there, reports Granma newspaper.



According to the newspaper, those present agreed to let him pass first as a sign of respect and affection.



The Army General also greeted the members of the polling station and, after complying with the usual procedure, the ballot was handed to him.



According to the note, after exercising his right to vote, he had a brief conversation with the pioneers who were guarding the ballot box.



Almost at the exit, after he was interested in the number of voters in the school, which amounted to 255, and wished them all a good day, the authorities of the polling station gave him a small diploma for having been the first one to vote there.