Cuba denies maneuver to try to boycott elections in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) U.S. government officials confirm that the warning spread on social networks that Cubans exercising their right to vote in Cuba today will not be able to take advantage of the "humanitarian parole" program is fake.



This was stated today by Ernesto Soberon, general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad of the Cuban Foreign Ministry,on Twitter.



"It is a fraudulent threat aimed at confusing and intimidating," said the Cuban diplomat.



In response to this tweet, the account on the same social network of the website Nation and Foreigners, noted that "sure of a new victory of our people, the machinery of hatred and misinformation turns again to lies to demobilize and confuse Cubans,discredit the democratic system of #Cuba."



Cuban deputy foreign minister, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, commented in this regard that the haters no longer know what to invent, and this maneuver is a sign of their desperation and frustration.



Pedro Luis Pedroso, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, also stressed that it is known that the US uses social networks to lie and confuse, these are their real weapons.



In the Caribbean nation, national elections are being held today to elect the 470 deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power in its next Legislature.



Up to 11:00 am, 3,382,992 voters had exercised their right to vote, which represents 41.66 % of the total number of voters (8,120,072).