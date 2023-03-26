Cuban FM highlights democratic character of the electoral system





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today highlighted the democratic nature of the Cuban electoral system with standards that are above the typical international ones.



After exercising his right to vote at polling station 1, constituency number 3, in the capital's Playa municipality, the Foreign Minister declared that truly participatory democracy is not only the electoral act, but begins with the open and popular nomination of candidates to the effective, conscious and permanent participation in decision making, which is why one comes to vote with joy, satisfaction and optimism.



In a dialogue with the press, he emphasized the realization of processes in the country such as the constitutional referendum, the Family Code and the election of deputies to the Municipal Assemblies of the People's Power, and considered that this will be an excellent day.



He acknowledged that there is no other parliament in the world in which half of its deputies are directly proposed in popular assemblies, they are the ones who nominate the candidates to the National Assembly, they have a decisive vote in their sessions, they are essential for the supervision and control of legality and enriching from the direct and permanent contact with the people.



Regarding Cuba's links with its nationals abroad, Rodriguez Parrilla pondered the multiple actions of solidarity with the island despite the fact that migratory relations are used as a political tool against the nation, and condemned the cruel economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.



Cubans elect Sunday the deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power in its 10th Legislature in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution of the Republic.