Broad participation of Cuban youth in parliamentary elections





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Youth participation in the national elections process is essential for a better result that demonstrates the unity of the Cuban people, said today Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym).



From polling station number 2 of the 81st constituency of the People's Council Casino Deportivo, in the capital's Cerro municipality, Alvarez Garcia went to the polls from the early hours of Sunday to exercise her right to vote in the elections for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament).



I urge the new generations to vote for everyone in this exercise of unity of our people, which not only distinguishes the merits and conditions of the candidates, but it is a yes for Cuba, for the Homeland and the Revolution, she said.



More than 13,000 young people in the country are exercising today their right to vote for the first time, and about 75,000 pioneers are also participating in the process by guarding the ballot boxes, she said during statements to the press.



The first secretary of the UJC also explained that as a candidate for deputy she hopes to bring to the parliament the perspective of young Cubans, always based on the principles of the Revolution.



She pointed out the great responsibility that means not only to represent the people, but also the children, adolescents and young people of the whole country, for which it is essential to work for the common good.



Of the 470 candidates for deputies to the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly, 20 % are young people, a sign of their active presence in the construction of the Revolution and socialism in our country.



It is also the second parliament in the world with a greater presence of women, which responds to the will to promote women's empowerment and representation, Alvarez Garcia remarked.