Today is a day of strength and unity, Cuban parliamentary president afirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, described today's elections as a day of strength and unity of the people, after exercising their right to vote to elect deputies to the Cuban Parliament.



In statements to the press, Lazo Hernandez recalled the history of the representative bodies since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution and highlighted the role of the youth in defense of the Homeland, as well as their accompaniment to the government at different moments.



He denounced the unilateral policy of the U.S. government against the people to increase their suffering, in addition to condemning the inclusion of Cuba in the list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism.



We are united, ready to resist and we will succeed in moving the country forward, we all have to fight for the good, he assured.