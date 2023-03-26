My vote is for Homeland, Cuban FM affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) My vote is for the Homeland, to continue building a more just and democratic socialist society and for the continuity of the Revolution, said today Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, referring to the vote for candidates for deputies to the parliament.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla, who is also a candidate for deputy to the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power for the municipality of Diez de Octubre, in Havana, voted and described the day as a transcendental one.



I vote for everyone, which is to vote for a Cuban Parliament that reflects its noble, revolutionary and patriotic people, he added.



The more than 23,000 polling stations throughout the country opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain receiving voters until 6:00 p.m.