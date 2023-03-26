Today is a day of joy and celebration, Diaz Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Today is a celebration, a day of joys, confirmation and convictions, said Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic.



After exercising his right to vote at polling station number 1 of the 44th constituency, located at the provincial headquarters of the National Association of Small Farmers, in Santa Clara (central Cuba), the Cuban leader shared with the national and foreign press the importance of this election process for the country, while expressing his full confidence in the people and their willingness to vote.



Diaz-Canel assured that during the candidates' tours they had the opportunity to talk with citizens about the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States and the inclusion of Cuba in the list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism.



These exchanges renewed the commitments, attitude and reflections on how we have to address the situation, and demonstrated the support and fighting feeling of the Cuban people to overcome pessimism with hope and confidence, he added.



The President referred to the role of young people today and that the future belongs to them, called to listen to them, to give them participation, to work with them and take advantage of them in order to dynamize the processes.











