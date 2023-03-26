Cuban PM stresses significance of this election process





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, this morning exercised his right to vote in polling station 1 of the 7th constituency of the Popular Council Gibara 1, in this coastal municipality of Holguin(eastern Cuba).



In this polling station where 386 voters exercised their right to vote, Marrero Cruz, who is also a candidate for deputy to the Cuban Parliament for this territory, highlighted the importance and necessity of this democratic electoral process, exceptional for the moments and circumstances that the country is going through, marked by the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the island by the government of the United States, by the world economic crisis and the effects of the pandemic.



Today we are committed to the closest link with the people, a government that goes out to the streets and contacts the people, and this process of exchange of candidates has been very deep and necessary, he added.



These meetings with the people will continue once the deputies to the Cuban Parliament are elected, because they are enriching and decisive meetings to know the needs of the Cubans, and to eliminate the obstacles that hinder the daily life, because in these exchanges is where the solutions arise.



He also stressed the responsibility of the municipality and its leaders, who have the duty to accompany and help the people.



As part of the tour made by the candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power, Marrero Cruz, accompanied by Sonia Chacon Fernandez, also a candidate for deputy for this demarcation, exchanged in communities of the nine People's Councils that make up this coastal municipality, as well as centers of socio-economic and cultural interest.









