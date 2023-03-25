Cuba awards national economic journalism prizes





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Works that denounce inconsistencies or problems in production and services, while contributing to the search for answers or solutions, received today, in Havana, the National Economic Journalism Award in the 2022 edition.



Ricardo Ronquillo Bello and Oscar Luis Hung Pentón, presidents of the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC by its Spanish acronym) and the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC by its Spanish acronym), respectively, presented the awards at the headquarters of this organization, in addition to recognizing the work of the juries given the breadth of topics and contents coming from almost all over the country.



In the written press, the prize went to the report " Bioelectrica del central Ciro Redondo: sueños de matrimonio divorciado(Bioelectrical from Ciro Redondo: dreams of a divorced couple)", by Ortelio Gonzalez Martinez, from the newspaper Invasor, from Ciego de Avila.



Yuset Puig Pupo, from the weekly 26, from Las Tunas, with Deudas del transporte arrendado sin destino ni aforo(Debts of leased transport without destination or gauging), and Yaidel M. Rodriguez Castro, from Radio Cabaniguan, also from that eastern province, with Las incumplibles normas de la Forestal (The unfulfillable norms of the Forestry).



In the radio press, Daimary Peña Guillen and Raul Rodriguez Peña, from Radio Angulo, in Holguin, stood out with their report Altos precios(High prices), and Ramon Avalos Rodriguez, from CHHW, in Villa Clara, got a mention with his report Rescate del sector azucarero(Rescue of the sugar sector).



Roxana Thompson Casamayor and Lisandra Sexto Gordillo, from the Informative System of Cuban television, received mentions for their work Utilidades(Utilities); and Ismary Barcia Leyva, from Perlavision, Cienfuegos, for her report Termoelectrica Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, una mirada hacia adentro (Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Thermoelectric Plant, an inside look).



In the digital press, Jorge Enrique Jerez Bolsario, from Adelante newspaper in Camagüey, was awarded with El cerdo: lo que fue, ya no es(The pig: what was, is no longer), a work in which this young disabled reporter points out how in the critical situation with the swine mass there are not few responsible, besides denouncing the slaughter of 800 breeders due to lack of food and management.



The Scanner section, of the digital newsroom of Prensa Latina, won a Special Recognition for the selection of topics of international relevance and an excellent use of multimedia resources to facilitate its understanding, according to the jury.



Oscar Luis Hung Penton highlighted the role of the media in the country's efforts to revive the economy, and invited them to accompany ANEC in its projects and events.



Meanwhile, Ricardo Ronquillo Bello stressed that it is very important everything the press can do to unveil where are the obstacles, brakes and obstacles that prevent the takeoff of the socialist economy.