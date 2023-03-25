Cuban FM holds talks with residents in Havana municipality





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held talks today with workers from different sectors and learned about the problems affecting the communities of the Diez de Octubre municipality in the capital, where he is one of the candidates for deputies.



As reported on Twitter, during his visit to the neighborhood in transformation VI Congress exchanged with residents and executors of the works being carried out there to contribute to the welfare of the people.



Before those present he called to raise the demand and comply with the constant check are imperative to avoid problems in quality and make proper use of resources.



Rodriguez Parrilla met with officers and personnel of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Operations of the Ministry of the Interior, whom he recognized for the rigor and professionalism of their work.



During the tour, he talked with education sector professionals about the challenges of the branch in that municipality, and noted their commitment to the future of the nation with the effort to improve the teaching-educational process on a daily basis.



The head of Cuban diplomacy witnessed the patriotic feeling of the residents of Vista Alegre and Lawton with whom he shared to find solutions to issues affecting the community and continue building the Revolution.