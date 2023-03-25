Cuban president praises 55th anniversary of the Botanical Garden





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) On the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the National Botanical Garden, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, described the scientific, educational and recreational center as a flagship of the country.



On Twitter, the president congratulated the staff of that institution belonging to the University of Havana, and stressed that they continue defending one of the great dreams of Fidel and Raul Castro, leaders of the Revolution.



With some 500 hectares, along more than 40 kilometers of roads, the Garden exhibits hundreds of thousands of trees of some 3,000 species, including the flora of Cuba and the tropical regions of the world.



The center provides environmental education to its visitors, contributes to the teaching of botany, scientific research and the preservation of plants and fungi, in addition to having 1,200 seats in restaurants, a canopy station, children's playground, routes and trails.