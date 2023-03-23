Cuban Water Institute Sets Priorities to Deal with Complex Scenario





Havana, March 24 (ACN) Amidst severe drought, low reservoir accumulates, shortage of fuel, drinking water supply difficulties and financial limitations, the Cuban Water Resources Institute prioritizes investment and infrastructure maintenance in tune with the country’s Economic and Social Program up to 2030.



The strategy and systematic control of relevant actions by the central government and down to municipalities and their interaction with the guidelines adopted by the Cuban Communist Party in its congresses was acknowledged in Havana by Adonis Nunez, deputy Economy Minister.



Experts at the Institute considered projects linked to the development of wáter supply infrastructure, as well as suggestions about using the best practices in terms of water quality and its efficient use.