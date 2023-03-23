Cuba marks World Meteorological Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) On the occasion of World Meteorological Day, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the workers who work in this sector. HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) On the occasion of World Meteorological Day, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the workers who work in this sector. Congratulations to the tireless meteorologists, who help to prevent and save, said Cuban leader on Twitter.





Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, acknowledged in a tweet the country's meteorologists, who deserve the admiration of the people, whom they always keep informed.

We congratulate all the tireless workers of the National Meteorological System, innovators par excellence, permanent weather and climate watchers recognized by all our people, stated in the same social network, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, minister of science, technology and environment.





World Meteorological Day has been celebrated since 1997, and was established to commemorate the launching of the Convention for the creation of the World Meteorological Organization, whose objective is to ensure the welfare, protection and security of all humanity.





Under the theme this year of "The future of weather, climate and water through the generations", the date seeks to raise awareness of the importance of meteorology and hydrology for the environmental balance and all human activities on the planet, as well as for the continuity of life as we know it.