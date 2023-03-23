Cuba to attend the 28th Ibero-American Summit of heads of state and government





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) With numerous proposals to approach the agreements of the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government to the interests of the southern nations, Cuba has played an active role during the most recent cycle of work of the mechanism of political coordination and cooperation.



This was highlighted by Yailin Castro Loredo, official of the General Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym), on the occasion of the meeting that will take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 24 and 25.

In statements to the Cuban Presidency, the specialist pointed out that the island has worked so that the final documents of the Summit recognize aspects such as cooperation to reduce the effects of climate change, the reduction of digital gaps in developing countries, and the improvement of national capacities to guarantee food security and sovereignty.



Cuba, a founding member of the Ibero-American Conference, attaches great relevance to this forum, as it constitutes a space for cooperation already established, with activities backed by more than thirty years of work, said Castro Loredo.



She underscored the active participation of Cuba in some of the programs, initiatives and projects within the framework of Ibero-American cooperation, which have favored the promotion of the capacities of the Member States, particularly those of developing countries.



The diplomat stressed that Cuba's participation in this 28th Ibero-American Summit cannot be separated from the high responsibility it holds as president of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China), which is made up of 134 southern nations.



Undoubtedly, our country will work together with the Dominican presidency to ensure that the Summit is a space that allows for effective progress in a fair, inclusive and sustainable Ibero-America, he said.



According to Castro Loredo, Cuba expects the Ibero-American Conference to speak out, as it has historically done, to denounce the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government, as well as the inclusion of the island in the unjust list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

In the framework of these forums, she stressed, Cuba will always bear in mind the legacy of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Hugo Chavez, and in that sense will continue advocating for the end of all the conditions that generate the unequal development of Latin American countries, subjected to centuries of plundering and exploitation.



Our country will continue calling for a new international order, one that is more inclusive, democratic and no longer so unjust. In addition, we will continue working for a reform of the international financial structure system, and to eliminate once and for all the issue of foreign debt, which has been paid so many times in history by our developing countries, said the Minrex official.



Regarding the challenges of the Summit in a post-pandemic world, Catro Loredo referred to the strengthening of all cooperation programs, in order to achieve a truly inclusive cooperation that allows access to financial transfers, technologies and the necessary resources to effectively advance towards sustainable development.