Cuban research centers foster scientific program for sustainable development





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) More than 40 projects have been submitted in Cuba to the sectoral program called Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Management for Sustainable Development, in charge of the country's Agency of Social and Humanistic Sciences.



The proposals in this regard are from universities and research centers, although not all of them are of high impact, announced Dr. Yury Triana Velazquez, president of the institution, in a meeting with journalists from the national media.



In general, we have 32 projects, most of them national and others international, but the most important is the STI for Sustainable Development program, she commented in response to a question from the Cuban News Agency.



One of its essential objectives is to promote the development of social, economic and humanistic research and social innovation on priority issues in the life of society, added Triana Velazquez, whose group is identified with the acronym AXIS, which in Latin means axis and in Spanish is associated with the second vertebra of the spine.



AXIS was created in 2020 by decision of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (C ITMA by its Spanish acronym) and an agreement of the Council of Ministers established its functions and structure, attached to that body, and constitutes its third agency, since the others are the Environment and Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies.



It groups together the Cuban Institutes of Philosophy, Literature and Linguistics and Anthropology, all in Havana, as well as the Centers for Psychological and Sociological Research, Local and Community Development, World Economy Research and Applied Linguistics, in Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba), the only one outside Havana.