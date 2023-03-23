US University Students Tour Cuban Parliament Premises

Havana, March 22 (ACN) Students from the DePaul Chicago University visited a Cuban Parliament classroom on at Havana’s Capitol building, seat of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).
The US students met with lawmaker Yumil Rodriguez, vice-president of the Cuban Parliament’s Commission for Constitutional and Legal Affairs and vice-head of the Parliament’s Secretariat.
The visitors are part of a group of students on an exchange with members of the Law Faculty at the University of Havana.
The Cuban Parliament’s classroom is a space at the assembly’s auxiliary offices promoting knowledge about the Cuban political system in general and about the performance of the Cuban National Assembly and its Council of State.
