US and Cuban Scientists Consider Cooperation Links





Havana, March 22 (ACN) Cuba’s Science Academy (ACC) and the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences (AAAS) held a workshop in Havana on the future of bilateral scientific cooperation between the two countries.



The two-day workshop addressed key issues for the involvement and cooperation of the US and Cuban scientific communities in the long run, according to ACC experts.



The meeting’s agenda tackled issues relevant to health, environmental protection, transmissible and non-transmissible diseases in particular and protected maritime areas.



The US delegation was headed by AAAS executive director Sudip Parikh and president Gilda Barabino; the Cuban delegation was headed by ACC director Luis Velazquez and made up of members of the academy’s executive board and other experts.