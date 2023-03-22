Cuban President denounces incidents against the Cuba in WBC





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the incidents that took place in the semifinal of the V World Baseball Classic, in Miami, against the national team.



On Twitter, the president described as regrettable and degrading what happened at LoanDepot Park during the ball game between Cuba and the United States.



Cuba played against a team recognized for its technical superiority and clearly winning, but had to face a vile aggressiveness, he added in the tweet.



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) issued a statement condemning the incidents against the Cuban team that participated in the tournament.



The text referred that the team had to face a vile and organized aggression, which contrasted with the multiple messages of support, recognition and solidarity received from many people in the United States.



With the clear purpose of destabilizing our players, said the note, repeated acts of different nature were carried out against them, against the delegation that accompanied them and against the supporters of the Cuban team in the stadium.



It explained that during the game, the rules of order and conduct established by the stadium were not enforced, in which there was apparent complicity of certain representatives and personnel of that sports facility and of local authorities, particularly those in charge of order and security.



The Minrex statement strongly denounces these acts and clarifies that above hatred, love for Cuba and love for sports will always prevail.