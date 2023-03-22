Cuba has 21 seismological stations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) A total of 21 stations make up the national seismological system, which continues to be strengthened with projects to build three more in the provinces of Pinar del Río and Camagüey, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.



PhD Enrique Arango Arias, deputy technical director of the National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais), told Granma newspaper that recently the stations of the Institute of Meteorology in Havana and Florencia, in the northwest of the province of Ciego de Avila, have been incorporated to the network.



According to the specialist, the tsunami warning system remains active, which, together with the seismological warning system, is governed by Cenais, as established in Directive No. 1 of the President of the National Defense Council for Disaster Reduction.



In the city of Santiago de Cuba, 27 accelerographs are still in operation, technology through which it is possible to obtain the acceleration values of the ground at the precise moment of the occurrence of a moderate or strong earthquake, said Dr. Arango Arias.



He indicated that in this way it is possible to obtain extremely useful knowledge to implement future urban planning actions, as well as to carry out studies on the behavior of seismic waves in each place and to determine the response of the soil, an essential issue in the design of new constructions.



Seismic activity, said the technical vice-director of Cenais, during 2023 shows a normal behavior in the Cuban archipelago, except in the north of the province of Las Tunas, and more recently in the southeast of the eastern region, in the territory located between Cuba and Haiti.



Until March 6, three perceptible earthquakes have been reported in the country, the first of them took place on February 8 north of Honduras town (with a magnitude of 5.5), with reports of perceptibility in the Isle of Youth and high buildings in Havana and other cities of the archipelago.



The other two occurred on February 16 to the northwest of Haiti (perceptible in several localities of Guantánamo and Holguín), and on February 23 to the south of Caimanera, noticeable in different points of the provinces of Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba.