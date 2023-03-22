Power generation in Cuba will be stable today, announces company





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The Electrical Union (UNE) reports this Wednesday that the demand for electricity in the country is expected to be covered throughout the day, after six consecutive days without interruptions to the service due to generation capacity deficit.



According to the entity's daily report, at 7:00 a.m. the availability of the national electric system is 2,540 MW and the demand is 1,850 MW, without interruptions to the service.



UNE states that units 5 of the Nuevitas thermoelectric power plant (CTE), 2 of the Felton CTE and 3 of the Rente CTE are out of service due to breakdowns.



The CTE Guiteras unit, CTE Cienfuegos unit 4 and CTE Renté units 4 and 6 are under maintenance.



Limitations also continue in thermal generation (340 MW) and in distributed generation, 859 MW are unavailable due to breakdowns and 234 MW are under maintenance.



For the peak hour, the entity foresees the entry of unit 2 of Energas Jaruco, with 30 MW; the completion of unit 6 of Energas Boca de Jaruco, with 45 MW; the entry of 4 engines in CDE Moa, with 60 MW; and the entry of unit 5 of CTE Nuevitas, with 80 MW.



With this forecast, an availability of 2,755 MW and a maximum demand of 2,500 MW is estimated for this schedule, for a reserve of 255 MW, so that if the forecast conditions are maintained, no effects on the service due to generation capacity deficit are foreseen.