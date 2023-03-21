The debt to the victims of racism is too great, Diaz Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The world's debt to the victims of racism is too great, said Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, on the occasion of the commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader recalled the date and advocated for this celebration to be held every day respecting the rights and freedoms of people, without distinction of any kind.



The foreign ministry, in the same social network, reiterated that Cuba supports the efforts of the international community to eradicate racism and all forms of racial discrimination, as part of its aspiration for a fairer world for all.



The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 1979 with the aim of generating awareness and public sensitivity on the need to redouble efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.



This year, the theme of the campaign is 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: an impetus to combat racism, in the hope that States will take action to promote equality and combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

