Cuba denounces US slander in human rights report





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today that the slander against his country expressed in the most recent report of the U.S. State Department on human rights is unacceptable.



On Twitter, the foreign minister pointed out that this is a useless attempt to disguise Washington's meddling and interventionist behavior.



With the shameful history of violations and abuses of its own citizens, the United States should refrain from stigmatizing others, said Rodriguez Parrilla.



The U.S. government document, which addresses human rights practices in 198 countries, does not include the reality of its own territory, where according to the annual United Nations report on the same subject, Afro-descendants are almost three times more likely to be killed by the police than white people.



Incidentally, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner, exemplified at the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council the brutal death two months ago of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, United States.



The official noted that this event had special notoriety not only because of the seriousness of the violence committed and that it was recorded on video, but also because of the immediate responses to prosecute the agents involved, when usually in that country only a fraction of these cases end with the perpetrators being brought to justice.