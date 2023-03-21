Cuba hosts today 1rst Meeting of Educators for Peace





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The 1st Meeting of Educators for Peace will be opened today at the headquarters of the Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP by its Spanish acronym), announced PhD in science Fidel Vascos Gonzalez, a specialist of the institution.



Only with ethics, education, law and educated politics, we can overcome the obstacles that burden humanity today, is the maxim of the meeting, which is an expression of Dr. Armando Hart Davalos, outstanding Cuban intellectual and politician (1930-2017).



Vascos Gonzalez added that the event is an initiative of the SEAP's Peace Education Commission and that educators, cultural promoters, community project leaders, among other peace-loving, progressive and humanist people are invited to join forces in this work.