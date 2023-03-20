Cuba awards Russian ambassador with Friendship Medal





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, presented today the Friendship Medal to Andrei Guskov, Russia's ambassador to Cuba.



According to Prensa Latina, at the ceremony, held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Havana, Anayansi Rodriguez, deputy foreign minister, recognized the professionalism and dedication of the Russian official to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries during his four years of service.



The deputy minister expressed her gratitude for the Russian government's donations, especially those related to the production of oxygen, which made it possible to combat COVID-19 and confront the tightening of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



Guskov denounced this unilateral policy, as well as the sanctions that the US government and Europe have imposed on Russia in retaliation for the military operation in Ukraine.



He reiterated his admiration for the Cuban people and their determination to move forward in the face of all difficulties, and pointed out that the island will count on the effective solidarity of his country.



The event was also attended by Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister; Yolanda Ferrer, president of the international relations commission of the National Assembly of People's Power; Fernando Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute, representatives of organizations and institutions and members of the diplomatic corps.