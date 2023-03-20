All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister visits Liberia



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) As of Monday, Cuban deputy foreign minister Elio Rodríguez Perdomo will pay an official visit to the Republic of Liberia with a view to keep strengthening bilateral relations.

The presence of the Cuban official in this West African country is an opportunity to continue deepening the ties of friendship and solidarity between the two states.

The Republic of Liberia and Cuba maintain good diplomatic and political relations since they were established on April 19, 1974.

