Cuba Thanks France and WFP for Powdered Milk Donation





Havana, March 17 (ACN) Cuban authorities expressed their gratitude for the donation of 98 tons of powdered milk by the French government and managed by the World Food Program (WFP) to the benefit of 67 thousand Cuban children below two years of age residing in the eastern region of the island.



Midalys Naranjo, deputy minister of the Food Industry, thanked France and the WFP on behalf of the Cuban government and people and stressed her government’s commitment to the food security and nutrition of Cubans.



The donation expresses the good relations between Cuba and France and the willingness to cooperate under the difficult circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, drought effects and the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, said the deputy minister.



French ambassador to Cuba Laurent Burin Des Roziers said the gesture evidences the historic bonds of friendship between both nations over more than 120 years and he expressed France’s support of Cuba in the current difficult scenario.



The diplomat announced the donation of 750 thousand euros to keep supporting food availability in Cuba and described the World Food Program as crucial partner in this supportive mission.



Meanwhile, WFP representative here Etienne Labande stressed the agency commitment to the development of agriculture and ranching in Cuba as well as the support of vulnerable people.

