Cuban President Attends International Forum on Criminal Sciences





Havana, March 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended the closing session of the 15th International Forum on Criminal Sciences and the 3rd Event on Legality Law and Society.



Over 400 delegates from some 10 from The Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe were at hand at during the event, which was hosted by Havana’s Conventions Hall since March 15.



The forum included key-note lectures, panels, and presentations on good practices in the prevention and dealing with issues linked to criminal law.



The two forums allowed the promotion and exchange on experiences on the legal field, on the fight against corruption and the protection of the citizens’ rights.