Turkish floating power plant arrives in Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) The Turkish floating power plant Karadeniz Powership Irem Sultan arrived today in the bay of the city of Santiago de Cuba to provide additional energy—namely an additional 110 MW/h—to eastern Cuba’s electrical grid.



Local tugboats contributed to the plant’s proper docking before its connection to the city’s Hermanos Díaz Refinery for fueling and testing.



The first of these power plants have been operating in Cuba since 2019 as a result of an agreement with the Turkish company Karadeniz Holding.