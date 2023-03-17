Cuban Railroad could soon Offer Wi-Fi Connection





Havana, March 16 (ACN) A project to provide Cuban railroad systems with Wi-Fi connection will be tested in September this year to the benefit of train passengers.



Solintel S.A. Telecommunications Company is in charge of the initiative, which is expected to be operative along different zones along the Cuban railroad this year, according to Robelis Lambert, president of the Integral Enterprise with the Information and Computer Conglomerate.



Some tasks to undertake include establishing links with the universities, setting up a 4G mobile network along the central railroad and detect silence zones that could affect the service, as well as provide the necessary equipment to guarantee connectivity inside the train wagons among other aspects, the official said.



The new service will allow passengers to access the Internet and use different apps as well as use social media during long trips.



Solintel S.A. operates on full Cuban capital to offer integral solutions in the fields of communication, and information technologies, and is in charge of importing and trading systems, equipment in these areas. It is one of the state-run companies authorized by the Cuban Foreign Trade Ministry to provide import and export services for non-state enterprises.