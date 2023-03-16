Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs receives Al-Mayadeen president





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, deputy minister of the Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), received today Ghassan Ben Jeddou, president of the Arab television channel AlMayadeen, in the framework of the working visit he is making to the island.



According to the MINREX website, Vidal Ferreiro thanked the professionalism and journalistic rigor of Ben Jeddou, who is also a journalist and television broadcaster with a commendable trajectory of solidarity with Cuba and unconditional attachment to the defense of the Revolution.



The occasion was propitious to congratulate him for the recent awarding of the Friendship Medal by the Council of State at the proposal of the Cuban Friendship Institute, and presented to him by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC and President of the Republic.



The meeting was also attended by Wafy Ibrahim, head of the site of the Spanish-language television channel and advisor for Latin American affairs; Rebeca Hernandez Toledano, director of foreign press of the Cuban foreign ministry; Alexander Pellicer Moraga, director of North Africa and the Middle East of this ministry.