New ATC Tower in Cuban Airport Increases Regional Air Navigation Safety





Holguin, March 15 (ACN) A new air traffic control tower at the Frank Pais international airport in the eastern Cuban province of Holguin is expected to increase regional air navigation safety and land operations with first-generation equipment.



Airport director, Miguel Pena, said that every working position at the tower counts on a Radcom system, developed in Cuba, which allows the automation of air surveillance of national space and air fields used by planes flying on national territory.



The president of the Cubana de Aviacion Corporation Joel Beltran said that the new project is part of investment to guarantee crucial activities for Cuban economy in Holguin, including the advance of tourism.



The new tower rises over 30 meters with a mast of six meters to hold the communication antennas and offers air controllers a 360-degree visual with comfort.