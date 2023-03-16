Cayman Islands Return 10 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, March 15 (ACN) Ten irregular Cuban migrants were returned by Cayman Island authorities through the Havana Jose Marti International Airport, the Cuban Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.



The returned persons had left the island illegally by sea, according to the website of the Interior Ministry.



This is the fifth operation of its kind by the Cayman Island authorities, which have included 65 people in all.



Similar operations from other nations of this geographical area have returned 2 thousand 771 irregular Cuban migrants this year.