Cuba's truth is in the justice it defends





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) “Our truth is in the ideas of justice that we defend and in the wonderful work that we build against the tide,” said Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and head of its Ideological Department at the ceremony of the 2023 National Journalism Awards, held on the occasion of Cuban Press Day.



“In view of the unbridled manipulation of consciences and the powerful information technologies that distort human behavior and promote social disintegration, we need better political and communication actions. (…) It is up to Cuban media professionals to understand communication as the main political expression of our times,” he emphasized.



Polanco Fuentes remarked that Cuba intends to change the editorial, technological and economic management of the media to make it more autonomous and effective, as part of a process that includes the discussion of a Social Communication bill that the country needs to cope with this unconventional warfare based on professionalism, strong revolutionary convictions and boundless dedication.

This year, the Union of Cuban Journalists will celebrate its 60th anniversary and hold its 11th Congress to address.