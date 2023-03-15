Cuban Lawmakers Address Development of Renewable Energy Sources





Havana, March 14 (ACN) The Cuban Parliament’s Commission on Industry, Construction and Energy addressed on Tuesday the island’s policy on renewable energy and measures aimed at fostering the rational use of such sources of energy.



Elaine Moreno, official with the Energy and Mines Ministry, said that the country currently counts on 230 megawatts installed out of renewable energy sources, which represent 40 percent of the outlined policy for the sector.



Moreno said that preparations and funding of this sector allow to predict the opening of a two-thousand Megawatt service in 2026, and that works are underway with emphasis in solar energy.



The commission also identifies problems affecting the advancement of the renewable energy policy linked to the strengthening of the US economic blockade and the complex situation of the local power system.