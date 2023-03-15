2nd International Colloquium Patria approves its final declaration





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) With a strong condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba and the discrediting and manipulation campaigns, journalists, intellectuals, activists and politicians from 14 countries endorsed today the final declaration of the 2nd International Colloquium Patria.



The document, read by Argentine Maria Fernanda Ruiz, highlighted the call to the media, organizations, governments and companies to join the rejection of this criminal policy, which has tightened in recent years, and to take actions in favor of Cuba.



A summary of the debates of the two-day event at Casa de las Americas, it called for the strengthening of the peoples' communication networks and the design of strategies for public intervention in the face of the proliferation of misinformation campaigns and attacks against those who militate in the popular movements of the Americas.



The text also agreed to develop a comprehensive program of research and political training to better understand the complex situation the world is going through, as an indispensable stage in the struggle against imperialism and the ambition of the big information corporations.



The day's debates focused on the training of communication professionals from logics opposed to the neoliberal and hegemonic stance of conceiving political communication, and the way to educate the public to understand how media manipulation is built and to assume a critical position in the face of it.



The closing ceremony of the International Colloquium will be tonight, with a great political-cultural event on the steps of the University of Havana, along with a public concert with performances by Cuban and foreign artists.