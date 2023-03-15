Diaz-Canel tackles Cuba's challenges in interview with Al Mayadeen channel





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel gave an interview to the pan-Arab satellite channel Al Mayadeen, in which he addressed several issues related to the Revolution and its challenges, and international relations.



As reported today on Twitter by the Presidency, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) spoke at the Palace of the Revolution with journalist and broadcaster Ghassan Ben Jeddou, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Mayadeen.

During the interview, Diaz-Canel referred to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the US.



Likewise, the Cuban head of state addressed issues related to international politics, the situation in Palestine, and other important issues in the Arab and Islamic world, the Presidency indicated in another message.



Headquartered in the Lebanese capital, Al Mayadeen is a multi-media platform that shows the reality of the Arab countries, especially the Palestinian cause, and also accompanies the revolutionary processes in Iran, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Brazil.