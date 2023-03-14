2nd International Colloquium Patria concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The 2nd International Colloquium Patria will conclude today, Cuban Press Day, with the reading of the final declaration of the event, the presentation of the Jose Marti and Juan Gualberto Gomez National Journalism Awards, and a political-cultural event on the steps of the University of Havana.



The activity will be accompanied by the projection of audiovisual capsules and other materials designed from an aesthetic and artistic conception according to the codes used in the new virtual spaces, along with a great concert with performances by national and foreign musicians such as the duos Buena Fe and Iris, among others.



Held at the Che Guevara Hall of the Casa de las Americas, the meeting brought together 58 foreign guests of 14 countries and more than a hundred professionals and executives of the national media.



The workshops and speeches yesterday dealt with issues related to misinformation, hate speeches and the digital blockade applied against Cuba and how to devise responses from the communicative and cultural dimension to overcome the siege imposed by U.S. imperialism and play an active role in the dismantling of campaigns based on lies and manipulation.



The reality of the world and the main problems affecting the leftist forces were also addressed, especially the regional experience framed in the popular processes and their confrontation with the big information chains, in the hands of elites opposed to social transformations in those countries.