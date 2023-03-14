National Innovation Council analyzes Belarusian experience on scientific activity





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) The formation and development of Belarus' socio-economic model and the impact that the management of scientific, scientific-technical and innovative activity has had on it, was the subject of the March session of the National Innovation Council (CNI), led by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic.



As reported today on the website of the Presidency, the CNI developed the issue on the occasion of the stay in Havana of a delegation from the Academy of Sciences of the European country, headed by the Doctor of Economic Sciences Vasili Hurski, chief scientific secretary of that organization.



CNI members were interested in knowing details on policies, regulations, financing and other matters that have allowed the Slavic territory to have a solid program of science, technology and innovation with a direct impact on the development of its goods and services sectors and the welfare of its population.



One of the Council's agreements, at the proposal of the Cuban president, was to create a working group, led by Deputy Prime Minister Chapman Wauhg, to analyze the presentations of Belarusian colleagues, compare the common elements and propose, from the CNI, which aspects, according to our characteristics, should be adopted in the Cuban science and innovation system.



The meeting was also headed by the members of the Political Bureau, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, and Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, head of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Ines Maria Chapman Waugh and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.



After the session, the Belarusian delegation held an official meeting with the Head of State, who expressed his gratitude for the visit and the exchanges with the Cuban scientific community, among other sectors.



During the dialogue, Diaz-Canel pointed out that science and innovation processes are complex and take time, and although important steps have been made on the island in biotechnology and the medical-pharmaceutical industry, this is not the case in other sectors.



Cuban leader reiterated his gratitude to the visitors and described the exchanges as an example of how brotherly countries work. He also sent his fraternal greetings to his counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko.